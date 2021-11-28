Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Tyler Wade says goodbye to New York

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the season has come to an end for the Bombers, it’s still fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Gio Urshela gets married

Congratulations to Gio Urshela and his wife, Danna Delgado, on getting married last week! The couple have been together for several years and officially have tied the knot. Urshela hit .267/.301/.419 in 2021 and could see more time at shortstop in 2022 if the Yankees decide that’s the best fit for the team.

Tyler Wade says goodbye

The Yankees traded utility player Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels last week in exchange for a player to be named later. Wade has been in the Yankees’ system since 2013, making his MLB debut in 2017. He was mostly used off the bench as a pinch runner or defensive replacement, but never really developed his bat enough to really make an impact on the team. He had a career 68 wRC+ and 0.5 fWAR during his 264 games in pinstripes. Wade will also join Andrew Velazquez in Los Angeles.

CC Sabathia gives props to AL MVP

Speaking of the Angels, Shohei Ohtani was named the American League MVP last week. He pitched to a 3.18 ERA over 130.1 innings with 156 strikeouts. Along with that, he hit to a 152 wRC+ and .965 OPS at the plate — not to mention his 46 home runs. Former Yankee pitcher CC Sabathia says Ohtani is the best player he’s ever seen.

SHOHEI!!!!!!!!!!! BEST PLAYER I’VE EVER SEEN #MVP — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) November 19, 2021

NYCFC hosts Aaron Boone and his family

Usually when Aaron Boone is at Yankee Stadium, there’s baseball being played and he’s in the dugout. This time, however, NYCFC hosted him and his family to watch them play soccer in the Bronx. The New York City Football Club became an expansion team of the MLS in 2015, with its home field being Yankee Stadium. Boone and his family had a blast and capped the day off with an NYCFC win.