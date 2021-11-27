Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/27/21

It had been a quiet few days, as MLB players and executives laid off on Thanksgiving, but the Mets fired up the hot stove last night. In quick succession, the Yankees’ crosstown rivals picked up Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha, and Starling Marte. It remains to be seen whether the Yankees will make a similar amount of noise this winter.

On the site, Esteban discusses Alex Rodriguez’s first run on the Hall of Fame ballot, and draws a parallel to Manny Ramirez, Kevin examines an important aspect of the CBA negotiations, and Andres looks at Byron Buxton as a trade target. Also, Jon analyzes the case to bring back free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and Peter hands out a grade on Gio Urshela’s season.

Fun Questions:

1. If the Yankees could only bring back one internal free agent, would you rather see them re-sign Anthony Rizzo or Corey Kluber?

2. Will the Yankees make a signing before the expiration of the CBA next week?