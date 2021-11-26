Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/26/21

Morning everyone, hope you all had a good Thanksgiving and have plenty of leftovers for today. If you’re shopping around for Black Friday, best of luck beating the crowds and hopefully you find whatever it is that you’re looking for. In the meantime, if you’re just taking it easy and letting your body digest still after yesterday, then perhaps take some time to check out what we’ve got in store for you.

Estevão leads off with a trade target proposal, featuring the unheralded but talented Scott Barlow. Matt takes us in the other direction, highlighting Max Scherzer on the free agent market and whether or not a vision of Mad Max in pinstripes would be possible. John delivers the report card on Gleyber Torres, Josh discusses the greatest failure of the front office during the Baby Bomber era, and Erin reflects on the closing of the Andrew Miller trade with Clint Frazier’s release to close out the day.

Fun Questions:

1. How likely is it that the Yankees and Aaron Judge agree on an extension this offseason?

2. Do you go out for Black Friday shopping, wait for Cyber Monday, or just don’t bother?