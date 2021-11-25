Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/25/21

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: In the hubbub surrounding the shortstop market and the other positions where the Yankees could make a splash at this offseason, the bullpen has been a bit forgotten. While the emergence of some arms last season will bolster it in 2022, Zack Britton will miss most, if not all, of next season after undergoing shoulder surgery. If they want to fill some innings with someone on the free agent market, there are some intriguing names they could go after this offseason.

SNY | Scott Thompson: Speaking of free agents the Yankees could sign, here is a look at some under-the-radar candidates they could consider this winter. Think Jonathan Villar, Brooks Raley, and players of their ilk.

The Ringer: This isn’t exactly something to read as it’s a podcast, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone joined “R2C2” with CC Sabathia and Ryan Ruocco to talk about what went wrong for the Yankees the 2021 season and his managerial philosophy.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: If you’re looking for some last-minute advice for hosting your Thanksgiving meal today, then Nick Swisher is here to give you some help, giving some tips on how to cook and cut your turkey, and more. Oh, and much as he did the other day for us, he talks some Yankees baseball too. In particular, Swisher raves about Yankees prospects Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, and talks of his optimism for the team in 2022.