Today on Pinstripe Alley: Thanksgiving

Hello everyone and happy Thanksgiving to you all. We hope that you all have some delicious meals ahead of you, or at least some time off to take a breather in this busy time of year. As always, we appreciate you stopping by and checking out an article or two. If you need a distraction, we’re here for you!

We have a shortened menu for you today on the site to give most of our writing staff a breather, but a few have stepped up if you’re looking for reading material between meals. Dan will discuss how the Yankees’ 40-man roster has evolved and graduated quite a number of players in the past year, even outside their own organization. Later on, Joe will dismiss any odd concerns about the loss of Tyler Wade and Andrew Velazquez, and John will review how the Yankees and other teams around the game manage their “mega-contracts.”

Fun Questions:

1. Which Yankee were you most thankful for in 2021?

2. What’s your go-to Thanksgiving side dish?