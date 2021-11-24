Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/24/21

We had some big news yesterday, but it wasn’t exactly great news from a Yankee perspective. The Rays inked an 11-year contract with their star infielder Wander Franco, ensuring the Yankees’ rivals can keep their franchise cornerstone around through the decade. One certainly can’t blame Franco for locking in an enormous sum of money at the age of 20, but if he follows anything close to the track he appears to be on, the Rays may make out like bandits on the deal.

Fun Questions:

1. If you had to commit to a current Yankee for 11 years, which would it be?

2. Will the looming CBA expiration spur some Thanksgiving-weekend hot stove activity?