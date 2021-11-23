Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/23/21

The week slowly but surely marches on, and MLB continues to dish out the slow burn on offseason news. On the Yankees front not much went down, aside from Tyler Wade’s designation for assignment turning into a trade with the Angels for cash or a player-to-be-named-later. Across MLB, the Giants made headlines by re-signing Anthony DeSclafani to a three-year, $36 million contract, while also being close to re-signing Alex Wood as well. Seems the core of their 107-win rotation will be mostly intact.

Today Jon has a history lesson in store for us, looking back at the owners’ collusion from the mid 1980s and how it negatively impacted the Yankees’ title chances. John follows up with a free agent target on the other superstar shortstop on the market, Corey Seager, and Matt delivers a report card on Giancarlo Stanton (one worth hanging up on the fridge). Finally, Esteban outlines the most likely course of action for the Yankees’ offseason.

Fun Questions:

1. What is one free agent signing you wish the Yankees of the past would’ve made?

2. Which prospects would you say are untouchable right now?