Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/23/21

NorthJersey.com | Pete Caldera: With just one year of team control remaining, catcher Gary Sánchez is unlikely to ever make good on the potential he showed in his first year and a half in the majors. Still, a very bland-to-bad catcher’s market means that an upgrade over the current Yankees’ backstop is going to be very hard, and thus expensive, to find.

New York Post | Dan Martin: By now I’m sure you’ve heard, Tyler Wade is a member of the LA Angels. The Yankee utility man had a career year offensively with a 92 wRC+ appearing in 103 games in 2021, but as he ran out of options and the club needed 40-man space, he was one of the odd ones out. The Angels will be sending cash or a PTBNL the other way in the deal.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: It is once again Hall of Fame season, with the 2022 ballot being released to voters yesterday. Two former Yankees, Alex Rodriguez and Mark Teixeira, find themselves on the ballot for the first time, along with perhaps the greatest Yankee rival of the past fifty years, David Ortiz. Jaffe breaks down the key questions posed to voters in the 2022 cycle here.