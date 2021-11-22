It’s been quite a few months since our last FanPost Friday prompt. With free agency underway and the PSA free agent target series beginning today, it’s as good a time as any to bring it back. There’s nothing confusing about the prompt, and we would love to hear from you.

So:

Who should be the Yankees’ primary free agent target?

Should the Yankees hone in on a shortstop like Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, or Marcus Semien? Or perhaps they need to make center field a priority? What about the pitching rotation? It’s up to you! We just want to see a good, well-thought-out case of at least 400 words. What do you think the Yankees should value most in free agency?

Check out the FanPost section of Pinstripe Alley and let us know your thoughts. We’ll feature one of the submissions on the front page on Friday.

How will we select which FanPosts to promote to the front page? Some of it will be subjective. If you follow our tips, you should find yourself on the right track. We will also be looking for FanPosts with comments and recommendations. Depending on the number of responses we get, receiving some recs on your post could separate your FanPost from the crowd. Additionally, if your post has a number of comments then it may have sparked some worthwhile discussions. These are just a few things we’ll be looking for when we decide which post(s) to promote on the front page. We are always on the lookout for new talent, and the FanPost section can be a great way to get our attention.

Submit your answer in the FanPost section before November 28th for your post to be considered.