Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/22/21

How quiet were the last two days on the MLB front? Well, the biggest transactions involved a so-so bat who caught 109 games for the worst team in baseball (Pedro Severino) and a fallen All-Star who bombed so badly in 2021 that he fell out of the Angels’ rotation (José Quintana). It was truly a weekend as exciting as scrubbing up the bathtub.

Today on the site, Dan will wrap up the Arizona Fall League season by looking into how Yankees prospects fared in the season’s final week, and Andrés will kick off our long-awaited free agency target series with a profile on the coveted Carlos Correa. Later on, Jesse will present our grade on Gary Sánchez’s up-and-down 2021, and I’ll revive the FanPost Friday prompt for a perhaps-unsurprising question.

Fun Questions:

1. You predict it: Will any significant free agents sign in the days leading up to Thanksgiving?

2. Will the Giants channel their old ways and stun Tom Brady again tonight against the Bucs?