Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/21/21

Now that the Yankees have solidified their current 40-man roster, taking into account the upcoming Rule 5 Draft, the team will wait with bated breath to see if any other organization swoops in to take one of their players again. The front office managed to cover most of the obvious candidates, but as our own Dan Kelly noted yesterday, there are some names that could draw interest still. Here’s hoping that the next Garrett Whitlock doesn’t get discovered by another team.

Today on the site, Jon leads off by diving into the numbers surrounding the Yankees’ left-handed hitting performance and whether it warrants having more lefties in the batting order. Peter examines the roster depth in the wake of the 40-man moves, and then later on delivers a report card on Joely Rodríguez. Finally, Estevão discusses why Bryan Reynolds would be an unlikely target for the Yankees to land.

Fun Questions:

1. Which do you expect the Yankees to do first: land a big free agent or make a significant trade?

2. Which of the newest ex-Yankees do you think will have the best 2022?