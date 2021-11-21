Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/21/21

MLB Trade Rumors | TC Zencka: Before resigning with the Houston Astros, the Yankees reportedly offered Justin Verlander a one-year, $25 million contract for the 2022 season. The Astros upped the Yankees’ offer by giving the righty a two-year, $50 million deal to return to Houston. New York will now continue to search for more help in the starting rotation.

NY Post | Ken Davidoff: It has been said for a couple of years now, but it may be time for the Yankees to move on from Gary Sánchez. Yan Gomes, who is arguably the best free agent catcher this offseason, could be an option for the Yanks as a replacement. It may be a win-win for both sides, as Sánchez could use a reboot in a new city and the Yankees could benefit by getting a new face behind the plate.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: If the Yankees do have real interest in Matt Olson, they’re going to have to pay up. According to Jon Heyman, Oakland is said to be “shooting for the moon” in trade talks. Olson would be an incredible boost to the Yankees, not only on offense, but on defense too. In 2021, the 27-year-old hit 39 home runs with a .911 OPS and 5.8 bWAR. Should the Yanks put all of their chips in?