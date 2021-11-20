Nick Swisher has partnered with McAlister’s Deli to host its Holiday Hosting Hotline

Former Yankee and World Series Champion, Nick Swisher, has teamed up with McAlister’s Deli to host its Holiday Hosting Hotline. If you have questions or want to receive tips and tricks on how to be better host during the holiday season, Swisher and his wife JoAnna García Swisher are here to help! On Nov. 24 from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. EST, you can call 1-833-MCA-HOST (1-833-622-4678) to speak directly with the Swishers and receive hosting advice.

Get guidance on how to plan the perfect table setting while also preparing delicious food and activities for your guests in order to make the day much more enjoyable for everyone.

“You always want to work with great people,” Nick Swisher said. “To be able to have the opportunity to team up with an organization like McAlister’s Deli, I wanted to work with the best.”

Swisher noted that he got into the food industry after baseball in part because of his love for McAlister’s turkey club, saying it is his go-to order, especially with their sweet tea as his beverage.

Nick’s wife, JoAnna, is an actress and hosting expert and is very passionate about this partnership and event because of her love and skills for hosting.

“We’re so excited to partner with McAlister’s Deli to help hosts around the country make the most of their time with family and friends during the holidays,” she said. “Nick and I enjoy hosting friends and family for holiday meals and are looking forward to sharing our advice for people hosting their loved ones this year so they can have a (mostly) stress-free day.”

Nick also harped on how talented his wife is when it comes to hosting parties and holidays.

“My wife is fantastic at hosting,” Nick said. “She has all the tips, all the tricks, the whole nine. If you need any hosting ideas, you go to her.”

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to talk with the Swishers and get advice for the holiday season, especially with Thanksgiving in just a few days!