Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/20/21

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: There hasn’t been much buzz about a contract extension for Aaron Judge, but Brian Cashman stated that the Yankees and Judge’s camp intend to exchange figures some time this winter. Judge can hit free agency after 2022, which will be his age-30 season. There’s surely mutual desire to keep this marriage together, but just how much remains to be seen.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Cashman expressed his confidence that Joey Gallo will bounce back with the Yankees next season. The prodigious slugger had a great 2021 overall, but his numbers were supported almost entirely by his work with the Rangers. While Gallo did hit just .160 with the Yankees, Cashman is probably right that he’s due for some positive regression; Gallo has a strong 121 OPS+ over the last three seasons combined.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: In case you missed it, the Yankees did lots of maneuvering yesterday in order to massage their 40-man roster. They designated Clint Frazier, Rougned Odor, and Tyler Wade, while shipping out Donny Sands and Nick Nelson in a trade with the Phillies, clearing out five total spaces in the process. Those slots were taken by Stephen Ridings, J.P. Sears, Oswaldo Cabrera, Everson Pereria, and Ron Marinaccio. Miller notes that the flurry of movement meant that a few notable prospects, like catcher Josh Breaux and pitcher Randy Vasquez, will go unprotected as the Rule 5 Draft nears.