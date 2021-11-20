Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/20/21

The busy section of the offseason continued last night, as the deadline to protect players on the 40-man roster came and went. For those unaware, minor-league players that accrue enough time on the farm must be placed on the 40-man, or else become eligible to be selected in the Rule-5 Draft (Garrett Whitlock stands as the most recent example of a Yankee farmhand lost to this process). The deadline claimed Clint Frazier, Rougned Odor, and Tyler Wade as casualties, while prospects like Oswaldo Cabrera and Stephen Ridings hopped onto the 40-man.

On the site, Josh discusses Gerrit Cole’s contract, and how reasonable it seems two years in, while Erin helpfully reminds us, in light of the buzz that the Yankees won’t be in on star shortstops this winter, that gamesmanship can be prevalent this time of year. Also, Jesse grades Anthony Rizzo’s season, and Matt plays a fun experiment to pit the greatest Yankee team of all time up against the worst.

Fun Questions:

1. Were you surprised to see Clint Frazier designated for assignment yesterday?

2. Do you think the Tigers are a real threat to ink a star shortstop?