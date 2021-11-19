Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/19/21

The MVP race has been settled, and to no one’s surprise, Shohei Ohtani was the unanimous winner of the American League honors for his absolutely ridiculous two-way showing. Over in the National League, it was much more unclear, and Bryce Harper beat out his Nationals successor, Juan Soto, to take home his second MVP and first since his sensational 2015 in Washington. Aaron Judge turned in a fine showing of his own, finishing fourth for the AL MVP vote, not bad at all considering the stiff competition. The Yankees would’ve been utterly lost without Judge in 2021, that’s for sure.

Today on the site, Esteban will discuss Hal Steinbrenner’s support of luxury tax changes and we’ll get a double report card review from Erica and Andrés on Rougned Odor and Wandy Peralta, respectively. Later on, Peter will argue that the Yankees need to make a significant shortstop addition this winter, even if it’s not Carlos Correa or Corey Seager, and Ryan will answer your mailbag questions.

Fun Questions:

1. Who was the American League’s best player not named Shohei Ohtani in 2021?

2. Would you have chosen Bryce Harper as your NL MVP?