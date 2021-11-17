Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/17/21

As far as offseason Tuesdays go, yesterday was pretty eventful. The Tigers officially announced their five-year deal for Eduardo Rodriguez, news came out that the Blue Jays would be extending José Berríos for $131 million, and the Angels surprised the baseball world by inking former Met fan favorite Noah Syndergaard to a one-year, $21 million deal. Oh, and the Manager of the Year winners were announced, though that’s less interesting. If only every day in the offseason was this busy.

Today on the site, John will compare Tyler Wade to other utilitymen throughout the big leagues, Dan will forecast which players should be protected ahead of the Rule 5 draft, and Matt will remember the regrettably incomplete season of sidearmer Darren O’Day. Later on, Estevão will look back on Mark Teixeira’s remarkable career five years after his retirement from New York, and John will return to make the case for and against trading from the team’s bullpen depth.

Fun Questions:

1. Were you surprised to see Noah Syndergaard get a better deal with the Angels than his Mets qualifying offer?

2. What’s the last season that you can remember where a Yankees manager should’ve won Manager of the Year? The last to take home the honor was Joe Torre in 1998.