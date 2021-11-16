Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/16/21

NJ.com | Joe Giglio: Justin Verlander is one of several names drawing league-wide attention on the free agent market, and the Yankees are one of the teams keeping tabs on the two-time former Cy Young Award winner. Verlander is expected to still command a sizeable salary, though for a short-term deal, following Tommy John surgery, and the Yankees could be in need of his services both as a longtime ace and a presence in the locker room. Grabbing a guy with a simpler injury history than Corey Kluber to fill a similar role would make sense, but Verlander’s impact in the dugout could fill a void that has been missing since CC Sabathia retired.

NY Post | Joel Sherman: Starling Marte figures to be on several contenders’ wish list, and the Yankees are doing their homework on him while figuring out how they could upgrade in center. Marte offers a solid leadoff bat, consisting of high-contact at-bats and stolen bases galore, plus above-average defense, but his age may steer some teams away from a player that relies on his legs for so much of his game.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Luis Rojas left the Mets after managing the team for two seasons, but he won’t have far to go. Rojas was officially announced as the third base coach for the Yankees this year, replacing Phil Nevin after his contract wasn’t renewed. Rojas is the first of several coaching hires the Yankees still have to make surrounding Aaron Boone’s staff this year.