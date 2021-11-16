Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/16/21

We saw our first real domino fall yesterday, with the Tigers agreeing to terms on a five-year, approximately $80-million deal with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez. The move is fascinating on a number of fronts. For one, it represents a major signing weeks before the CBA’s expiration. It also causes damage to Boston’s rotation, and signals Detroit’s true desire to improve this winter.

It looks like we’ll actually see a little bit of action before things go dark. On the site today, John grades Jordan Montgomery’s season, Jon reflects on past low-profile free agent signings that helped the Yankees, Esteban will discuss MLB’s proposal to use WAR to determine salary, and I’ll analyze whether the Yankees’ 2021 luxury tax dance was an aberration, or the beginning of a trend.

Fun Questions:

1. Do you think there’s any chance the Yankees will sign Freddie Freeman?

2. Are you surprised the Red Sox let Rodriguez walk, or that the Tigers gave him as much as they did?