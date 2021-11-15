Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Now that the end of the season has gained a fair bit of separation and the free agent market is officially open, there’s the potential of the hot stove heating up at any moment. It’s rare, but not unheard of for some significant deals to come through in November — the James Paxton deal a few years ago broke right around this time — but the onus is on the teams to determine whether this offseason is going to sizzle or burn. Given the direction that we’ve been heading in so far, there hasn’t been much besides a few sparks.

In lieu of news though, there is anticipation. MLB’s offseason can build anticipation — and at times, tension — more than any of the other mainstream professional leagues, where deals are done in a flurry over a few days and then there’s nothing to do but wait. Looming over all of this is the CBA talks, and how they could influence certain stars to weigh early offers from teams that might be desperate to avoid a frenzied, NBA-style free agency should the league be in lockdown until spring training approaches. Will we see teams be willing to break the ice so soon and swipe a few players off the market early? Will the Yankees be one of those teams? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of November 18th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.