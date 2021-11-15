Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/15/21

Welcome back to the weekdays, hope your weekend was a good one. The Yankees continue to move on with the offseason, this time getting connected to Matt Olson, currently of the impending-fire-sale Oakland Athletics. This latest rumor comes from Jim Bowden, so take it with a grain of salt, but it would make sense that the team would be covering their bases while waiting on Anthony Rizzo’s market to unfold. Other than that, its a wait-and-see approach for the foreseeable future — perhaps we’ll get some movement before December rolls around that stirs the pot.

Today starts off with another AFL update courtesy of Dan, and John follows that up with a look at which major league players could be flipped during the offseason. Jesse provides a report card on Lucas Luetge, Erin examines the probability of Cashman looking to extend Judge, and I’ll open up the mailbag for more requests to round out the day.

Fun Questions:

1. Who would you rather have starting at first base — Anthony Rizzo, Matt Olson, or Luke Voit?

2. Anything interesting happen over the weekend?