Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/15/21

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: There might be some uncertainty about Aaron Judge’s future in pinstripes beyond 2022, but to the superstar slugger, it’s fairly straightforward: He wants to finish his career as a Yankee, along the lines of Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams, and Don Mattingly before him. He told Hoch about this goal on the heels of winning a Silver Slugger and Fielding Bible Award, though he did acknowledge that one can never know what the future will hold. Hopefully, the Yankees don’t let their most popular player since Jeter walk away.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: The debate is on among Yankees fans and MLB analysts alike. Who should the Yankees pursue at shortstop in free agency: Carlos Correa of Corey Seager? Former GMs Jim Bowden and Jim Duquette waded into the fires with their own thoughts, as they prefer Seager over Correa. They acknowledge that Correa is a better defender, but argue that Seager’s superior bat is a better bet to last long-term. They also have some concerns about Correa’s back, moreso than any of Seager’s past injuries.

CBS Sports | C.J. Anderson: On the other hand, Anderson offered up his free agent predictions for CBS and marked Correa to the Yankees (and Seager to the Cubs). He likes the combination of Correa’s glove with his bat and seems to believe that the Yankees shouldn’t overthink it in terms of grabbing the best overall player on the market.

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Lastly, this is only barely Yankees news since he was merely a Baby Bomber, but longtime readers will remember his name from past minor league recaps. Nik Turley was drafted by the Yankees out of high school way back in 2008 in a round that no longer exists, the 50th round. The lefty was allowed to walk as a free agent in 2014 and to his credit, he eventually did find his way to the majors with 10 games for the Twins in 2017 and 25 for the Pirates in 2020. After spending 2021 at Triple-A for the White Sox, the 32-year-old is going to try his luck overseas in Japan with the Hiroshima Carp.