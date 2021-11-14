Yankees Social Media Spotlight: See which Yankees were hanging out in Mexico together

Since baseball shut down in March of last year, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the season has come to an end for the Bombers, it’s still fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Yankees hanging out for Luis Cessa’s wedding

Former Yankees pitcher Luis Cessa got married on Saturday in Mexico. He invited some of his former teammates, including Nestor Cortes Jr., Gary Sánchez, Aroldis Chapman, and Gleyber Torres. See below what could be the best photo of the offseason, and congratulations to Luis and his wife!

Aaron Judge reflects on Silver Slugger

Congratulations to Aaron Judge on winning the second Silver Slugger Award of his career! No. 99 took to Instagram to express his thanks to his teammates and the Yankees for the opportunity, while also looking forward to the 2022 season. Judge hit .287/.373/.544 this past season with 39 home runs and a 5.5 fWAR. Those numbers propelled him to be named as the American League’s best-hitting right fielder.

Jameson Taillon gives injury update

After having some issues during the 2021 season with a right ankle tendon injury, Taillon underwent surgery to fix it this offseason. He says he is out of the cast and now in a boot. He will start physical therapy soon and is super excited to get back on the field. Taillon is expected to miss some early parts of the 2022 season, according to Brian Cashman.

Little ankle update- super excited to be out of the post surgery cast, and into a boot. Means the physical therapy can start and progress! Already so itchy to get back to full lifting and throwing! Ready to attack this head on and come out firing next year — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) November 10, 2021

Donny Sands posts old picture after the Yankees selected his contract

The Yankees recently selected the contract of catcher Donny Sands from the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The 25-year-old was an eighth-round pick by the Yanks in the 2015 Draft. In 42 games at Triple-A this past season after a mid-year promotion, Sands hit .272 with eight homers and a 116 wRC+.