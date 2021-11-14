Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/14/21

Happy Sunday, friends. I was reminded that 16 years ago today, Alex Rodriguez won his first AL MVP award as a Yankee. It came on the heels of an overpowering 2005 campaign that saw him slug a then-franchise record 48 homers from the right side. A-Rod hit .321/.421/.610 with a league-best 1.031 OPS and 173 OPS+ as the Yankees won their eighth consecutive AL East crown. It was some kind of season, lemme tell ya.

Today on the site, Estevão will conclude his series on potential postseason tweaks and Erica will offer a rundown of who the Yankees have interviewed for coaching positions in 2022. Later on, Peter will look back on this surprisingly awesome season of reliever extraordinaire Jonathan Loáisiga, and Joe will do the weekly social media roundup.

Fun Questions:

1. If you could only choose one alteration to make to the MLB postseason format, what would it be?

2. Bills or Jets today?