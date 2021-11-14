Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/14/21

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Most of the news and speculation around the Yankees this offseason has been about who they may sign or acquire. However, especially if they’re going to trade for anyone, that’s going to mean some players going the other way. Players from at least one area of the team have drawn some interest so far. At the winter meetings, Brian Cashman said that some bullpen pieces have been asked about by other teams in discussions so far.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Trades might end up being just a part of what could be a busy offseason. Based on comments made by Cashman, it seems like the Yankees have some payroll leeway going into 2022.

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: After an impressive rookie season and some injury-bitten ones after that, Jordan Montgomery had a good 2021, firmly entrenching himself as a very solid mid-rotation starter. Despite that, he faded a bit down the stretch. However, since his 2021 showed proof of concept of him being a very valuable rotation piece, now we’ll see if he can improve even more.

WDRB: Derek Jeter received many awards and accolades over his career, but the Yankee legend was given another Friday night. Jeter was honored by famous bat company Louisville Slugger with a “Living Legend Award” at a charity event the other night.

Tampa Bay Time | Marc Topkin: Only semi-Yankee related but the creator of a painful moment of recent franchise lore has left the division. Mike Brosseau, of the whole Aroldis Chapman/“stable of guys” Rays’ debacle that ended with Brosseau hitting the go ahead home run to eliminate the Yankees in 2020, has been traded to the Brewers.