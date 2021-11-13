Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/13/21

New York Post | Justin Terranova: ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported as the GM Meetings drew to a close this week that both Marcus Semien and Corey Seager could sign earlier in the offseason than later, specifically, before the CBA expires on December 1. This would be a marked departure from previous seasons, where signings have stretched into the New Year, but could be a way for the Yankees to make roster decisions ahead of the rest of the league.

MLB.com | David Adler: The price for Carlos Correa was always going to be the highest of this year’s free agent class, and it just went up a smidge more. Correa was named the winner of the 2021 Platinum Glove award, recognized as the best all-around fielder in the American League. The Yankees do have some pretty shaky infield defense...

MLB.com | Mike Petriello: We’ll be surrounded by cautionary tales of free agents who were overpaid or whose deals didn’t work out, but it’s important to balance that with the examples of when paying the best players a bunch of money were incredible successes. Petriello ranks them here, and we see a pair of Yankee signings among the absolute best FA decisions ever made.

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: While we’re talking about valuing free agents, MLB is proposing new ways of valuing arb-eligible players, including tying predetermined salary pools to a player’s fWAR. I can’t see MLBPA agreeing to this kind of shift, but hey, at least they’re using fWAR.