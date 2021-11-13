Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/13/21

Most of us expected a slow offseason in the early-going, with teams and players hesitant to make commitments before a new CBA was agreed to. Curiously, though, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that multiple big-name free agents, such as Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, are looking to sign before the current CBA’s expiration at the beginning of December. It seems possible that we could soon have some big news around these parts after all.

On the site, Kevin opines that the Yankees should aggressively shop their top prospects if they can get top major league talent back in return, Jon grades DJ LeMahieu’s 2021 campaign, John previews the offseason for the Yankees’ AL East rivals, and Matt hops in the wayback machine to highlight a particularly unfortunate debut in Yankee history.

Fun Questions:

1. Where will DJ LeMahieu start for the Yankees on Opening Day?

2. Do you buy the buzz the some top free agents will put pen to paper even without a new CBA agreed to?