Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/12/21

The offseason rolls on, and we are another day closer to player movement kicking off. Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if any of the big names go past initial discussions with the CBA talks looming, but based on the early results from the hot stove it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some lower-tier names come off the board this month or early in December. Either way, hopefully it’s not a long winter for baseball and we get some information sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, it’s business as usual for us on the site. Esteban examines what a contract extension for Aaron Judge could look like, and examines whether he can re-ignite the market for slightly-older superstars entering their first free agency opening. Then, Matt reviews Corey Kluber’s season, as well as going over some of the weirdest moments from the Yankees’ 2021 season. Finally, Peter attempts to conceptualize a 14-team playoff format with the likelihood of the owners winning that expansion in CBA talks.

Fun Questions:

1. What are your expectations for Luis Severino in his first full year back?

2. Which team overpaid the most for a free agent in Josh’s SB Nation sim article yesterday? Who got the best bargain?