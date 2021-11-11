Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/11/21

Welcome to Thursday, and happy Veterans Day to you if you’re a military veteran.

Today on the site, Jake will muse on how the Yankees find themselves in almost exactly the same position they were in two years ago: desperate for a free agency solution and an reasonable solution staring them down. Later on, Josh will present his results as Yankees GM from a 2021 offseason civilization, Jesse will grade Michael King’s 2021 campaign, Estevão will propose another MLB playoff rule change, and Andrés will consider some Yankees who would probably benefit from winter ball.

It’s a full slate on deck for us today despite the otherwise-quiet news slate. Stay tuned for more throughout the 2021-22 offseason.

Fun Questions:

1. Do you think that the World Series ever gets pushed back far enough that it overlaps with Veterans Day?

2. What’s the latest you’ve discovered random Halloween candy floating around your house or apartment?