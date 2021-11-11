Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/11/21

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Just a few days after the Yankees declined his $3 million option, New York has agreed to terms with Joely Rodríguez to a one-year, $2 million contract. In 46.1 innings last season, the southpaw pitched to a 3.43 FIP and a 22.7-percent strikeout rate. Rodriguez will look to continue his role in the Bronx bullpen.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The Yankees have spoken with pitcher Justin Verlander recently. No deal is close, however, as Verlander has until Nov. 17 to either accept or reject the Astros’ qualifying offer of one-year, $18.4 million. The righty is coming off of Tommy John surgery and hasn’t pitched since 2020. If the Yanks brought him in, he would join forces with Gerrit Cole once again.

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: General Manager Brian Cashman says the Yankees will be in the market for a center fielder this offseason. “Obviously looking at shortstop,” Cashman said. “Maybe center field.” Aaron Hicks played only 32 games in 2021. He will look to bounce back from his season-ending wrist surgery. Starling Marte is an option for New York. They targeted the veteran at the trade deadline last July.

Lastly, five Yankees will be up for consideration on the All-MLB Team: Aaron Judge in the outfield, Giancarlo Stanton at DH, Gerrit Cole at starting pitchers, and both Jonathan Loáisiga and Aroldis Chapman in the bullpen. The competition will be fierce for the First and Second Team honors, but it wouldn’t be out of the realm of imagination to see at least one of the Bombers crack the best of the best around MLB in 2021.