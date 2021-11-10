 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/10/21

Matt Olson a realistic trade target; Several Yankee minor leaguers elect free agency; Brian Cashman confirms that the Yankees are likely to increase payroll this winter.

By Jake Devin
Oakland Athletics v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

SNY | Andy Martino: The Yankees’ first base situation is highly unclear entering the winter. Much more clear is the direction the Athletics are heading; Oakland is looking to reboot and shed payroll, and that means stud first baseman Matt Olson will likely feature on the trade market. Should the Yankees want a lefty replacement for Luke Voit, Olson would do nicely, and the team is reportedly in the mix for the 28-year-old slugger.

FanGraphs | Ben Clemens: In case you missed it, FanGraphs ranked the top 50 free agents this winter, and provided estimated contract values, both from the author and from the crowd. Clemens unsurprisingly ranks Carlos Correa as the top free agent available and projects just under $300 million over nine years from the shortstop ,while Corey Seager comes in second at $240 million over eight years.

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: Brian Cashman spoke to reporters at the GM meetings yesterday, and revealed some important things about the upcoming offseason. Cashman stated that he has “some latitude” to add payroll, after ducking the CBT this past season. This is pretty much explicit confirmation from the Yankee front office itself that the team plans to be big players on the market this winter.

Also of note, a number of Yankees minor leaguers elected free agency. Former major leaguers among the group include pitchers Adam Warren and Nick Goody, and outfielders Socrates Brito and Trey Amburgey. You can see the full list here:

