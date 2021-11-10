Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/10/21

The expiration of the CBA looms, but we’ve still gotten a steady drumbeat of news and rumors in spite of the expected stoppage. Yesterday, the Yankees were linked to Matt Olson, as the club’s situation at first base is completely up in the air. It’s hard to imagine anything major coming to pass soon, but it looks like we’ll continue to see some rumors even as we head toward an impasse.

Today, John discusses the best individual defensive seasons in Yankee history that didn’t result in a Gold Glove, and also runs down the Yankees’ payroll and roster situation at the moment. Andres also grades Aaron Judge’s wonderful 2021 campaign, and Jon highlights the streakiest Yankees from what was a streaky season.

Fun Questions:

1. If the Yankees signed one of the top two shortstops on the market, would that be a more or less important signing in your mind than that of Gerrit Cole?

2. Will a contract in excess of $75 million be signed before the finalization of a new CBA?