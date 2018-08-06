Trade waiver targets that the Yankees should go after

The non-waiver trade deadline passed, but that doesn’t mean that teams can’t make any other trades. It just means that clubs have to place their players on waivers first, and then claims can be submitted. If more than one organization submits a claim, then the team with the worst record gets priority. Clubs in the same league as the player on waivers get first dibs. If a player goes unclaimed for two days, then he “passes” through waivers and can be traded to any team. It’s much more difficult to make a trade in August, but not impossible.

That brings us to this week’s FanPost Friday prompt:

What trade waiver targets should the Yankees go after?

If last weekend’s four-game series against the Red Sox showed us anything, it’s that the Bombers need to add a bat. The offense slept through two and a half of those games. The Yankees tried to get by without Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, but they may not be able to wait out those injuries. At this point, they might need to fight to even hang on to a Wild Card spot. They also might want to add another pitcher, since you can really never have too many.

So, what trade waiver targets do you think the Yankees should go after? It goes to reason that some of the outfielders that Brian Cashman was interested in before July 31st could make it through waivers now, including Curtis Granderson and maybe even Andrew McCutchen. Or do you think a pitcher would be a better grab? Head over to the FanPost section and share your answer. We’ll feature one of the submissions on the front page on Friday.

