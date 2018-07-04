Around the Empire: Yankees news - 7/4/18

Newsday | Anthony Reiber: Brett Gardner was fined a few thousand dollars for violating MLB’s pace of play rules. Gardner confirmed the fine saying it’s because he takes too long to get from the on-deck circle to the batter’s box. Gardner’s unhappy about the fine, but is having his agent “take care of it.” Let’s see if Joe Torre wakes up with a horse head in his bed. The fine is reportedly anywhere from $2000-$3500, MLB said the fine would be donated to charity so at least there’s that?

NorthJersey.com | Pete Caldera: Gleyber Torres was a late scratch from yesterday’s game because his right hip flexor stiffened up. Aaron Boone said that this is something that happens to Torres regularly, but something he “maintains pretty well.” I don’t know what that means, but a recurring issue is a bit worrying. Boone said that he just kept Torres out of the lineup as a precaution, so let’s see.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: You know what’s fun to speculate about? Bryce Harper coming to the Yankees. If Greg Bird’s struggles continue, Harper might be working on a new way to the Bronx. He reportedly told Nationals manager Dave Martinez that he wants to play first base and has been putting in some work there. With Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton (he’s a Yankee now!), Aaron Hicks, and Clint Frazier causing an outfield logjam, some versatility from Harper would certainly help.

Yahoo Sports | Mike Oz: In this week’s episode of Old Baseball Cards, CC Sabathia joins Mike Oz and finds a couple baseball players with whom he has a connection. First was Chan Ho Park, who is one of the three pitchers that Sabathia has homered off, and the other was Cal Ripken Jr., who Sabathia faced in his major league debut.

Lastly, Hailey Dawson’s quest continued yesterday!