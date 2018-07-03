Aaron Judge leads Yankees in final All-Star voting update

The 2018 season is halfway done, which means we are in the thick of All-Star season. The All-Star Game itself is two weeks away, and there are just two days left to vote on the starters. With time running out, MLB has released its last update of the ballot totals.

The Yankees don’t have anyone in the running at first base, where Jose Abreu is in the lead. Understandable, given the Yankees’ relative struggles at the cold corner this year. Otherwise, the Bombers have candidates to make the team all across the field.

Outfield

Aaron Judge is third overall in outfield votes behind Mookie Betts and Mike Trout. He has an 800,000-vote lead on the fourth-place George Springer, so he’s a safe bet to start for the American League for the second consecutive year. Judge, Betts, and Trout make up possibly the most star-studded position group in either league.

The Yankees also have Brett Gardner at 11th in the voting, and Aaron Hicks at 13th. Hicks, with a 130 wRC+ and 2.3 fWAR in 64 games this year, could have a chance at making his first All-Star team once the fan voting has concluded.

Catcher

Before injuring his groin, Gary Sanchez had a good shot at a starting spot, in spite of his disappointing season with the bat. He’s faded a bit in the voting after hitting the disabled list, and is now in second place, 400,000 votes behind Wilson Ramos of the Rays.

Second Base

Rookie sensation Gleyber Torres sits as runner up in the voting at second base. Unfortunately for him, Jose Altuve is a superstar, and has over 2,000,000 more votes than Torres. Still, Torres has a 140 wRC+ and 15 homers in 60 games, and could make the team in his first season depending on how the rest of the roster shakes out.

Third Base

The Yankees have another rookie in the race here, with Miguel Andujar in third in the voting at third base. This is Jose Ramirez’s spot to lose, though, as the Cleveland third baseman has nearly twice as many votes as Andujar and the second-place Alex Bregman. That Andujar is in the conversation, of course, is a testament to his strong work at the plate this year, and an excellent sign regarding his development.

Shortstop

Didi Gregorius ranks fourth, at what is one of the most competitive position groups in the game. He slots in behind Manny Machado, Francisco Lindor, and Carlos Correa, all premier players in their own right. It’s a bit of a tough draw for Gregorius, who is looking for his first All-Star bid.

Designated Hitter

Giancarlo Stanton has racked up the second-most votes among DH’s, though Boston’s J.D. Martinez has lapped the field. Stanton and Martinez will likely be compared to each other ad nauseam, given they were each the prized offseason addition of their respective teams. So far, Martinez, with a 174 wRC+ and an MLB-best 25 home runs, has had the finer season.

The fans don’t vote on pitchers, but the Yankees have plenty of candidates to make the All-Star staff as well. Luis Severino has a strong argument to start the game for the AL, and CC Sabathia could merit consideration with a couple more good starts. On the relief side, Aroldis Chapman should be a shoe-in, while Chad Green, Dellin Betances, David Robertson, and even Jonathan Holder have been among the league’s best.

Judge looks like the only sure thing in the fan voting, but the Yankees have several others receiving votes, and will surely have multiple representatives at the game. As the Yankees continue to cement themselves as the evil empire of old, this is all just part of the plan.