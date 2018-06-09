Who or what do the Yankees need, in 2018?

Well, it's that time of year again. Yes the trade deadline is rapidly approaching. We fans get to dream of being Brian Cashman and fulfilling the Yankee team needs. I am no different and here are my thoughts for trades the Yankees should and could make? You decide if I am right on or out there in left field!

Team needs:

First off I took a look at what we need. We sure are set in the infield and outfield with so many options waiting in triple A. Brandon Drury and Clint Frazier are tearing the cover off the ball. Ronald Torreyes and Tyler Wade are showing that awesome versatility. Yet they all are down in triple A because of the sterling play of the roster.

So that leaves pitching as the only obvious need of this team. Luis Severino has become the stud ACE of this team. Masahiro Tanaka seems to rise to the occasion. The rest, Sonny Gray and CC Sabathia, are up and down like a roller coaster. The bullpen has recently got a shot in the arm with returning solid pieces. Yet we still are just now starting to see, what could be the best bullpen in history taking shape. Still, something seems to be missing!

Here are my candidates for help:



Michael Fulmer has become the ACE of the Detroit staff. Here is his stats in Baseball Refenence. As you can see he has a .3 WAR going this season. Yet he is coming off of a minor injury that was repaired during the offseason and gets better and better as the season progresses. He is under team control for several more years and that is exactly why he is a hot target. The Tigers want a lot for him. I think it will take Clint Frazier, Tyler Wade and Chance Adams or Albert Abreu to get him. Well at least get the Tigers interested. Too me this is a lot to pay.

Down in Texas is a left hander, Cole Hamels, that is back to being an ACE. Here are his stats in Baseball Reference. This guy is having quit a year for a team going nowhere fast. Keep in mind that Hamels has a no trade clause and the Yankees are on it. He most likely will want the Bronx Bombers to vest his last year of service. He will not trigger the automatic clause this season. That means he will cost huge dollars next year towards the salary threshold. Yet that is next years problem. I see a trade for Tyler Austin, Billy McKinney and Ben Holder getting the job done with Texas throwing in one half of his possible 2019 salary.

The best of the bunch has to be Chris Archer. The question is will Tampa Bay Rays send him to a division rival? Look at what he has done, on Baseball Reference, during his career. This guys has been a stud year in and year, He has done very well for a below average team. Now that team is trading away its top pieces. This would be my choice but he is going to cost a ton. My guess is Tyler Austin, Miguel Andujar or Brandon Drury, Chance Adams or Domingo Acevedo and Tyler Wade or Thairo Estrada. That should get the conversation going.

Brad Hand is without a doubt the top left handed reliever. He has proven he is one of a kind. Just take a look at his stats in Baseball Reference! This is a Sud left hander that would add so much tp our pen. But he is going to be a costly addition, in terms of talent. Most likely we would loose Clint Frazier or Billy McKinney, Chance Adams and Albert Abreu or Domingo Acevedo. We have such a talented farm system that San Diego Padres, may just want a lower level talent.

Felipe Vazquez is a very interesting target. Here are the stats of the Pirate closer, formally know as Felipe Rivero! So far, he is not lived up to past stats this season. Yet he seems to be getting better as the Pirates are headed in the wrong direction. He is under team control and would become a late inning left handed option out of our pen. this seems to be the spot where he has posted his best numbers in the past. He would be a nice addition. He would cost us Tyler Wade, Albert Abreu and Thairo Estrada, if not another pitcher.

The question is will the Yankees go after Manny Machado. He is the top offensive talent out there. Look at Manny's production! It was mentioned in the offseason that Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees had discussed a trade for Manny. That trade seemed to be hitting a snag on Miguel Andujar. I still think he would look good in pinstripes as our everyday third basemen. Just not sure it will be worth the cost in prospects, when he could be signed during the offseason as a free agent! Specially, if he is traded. One has to believe the Orioles would want at least Clint Frazier or Miguel Andujar, Chance Adams, Tyler Wade or Thairo Estrada and Domingo Acevedo or Albert Abreu. Basically, one might have to back up the truck to get him away from divisional rival in Baltimore.

The one that intrigues me the most is J.T. Realmuto. Here is J. T. stats in Baseball Recference. This guy is the next best young offensive catcher, to a productive Gary Sanchez. Yet, he is a better defender behind the plate. He also seems to have a better control of a pitching staff. I think, this young man is the real deal behind the plate. If one goes out and gets Realmuto that would move Sanchez to the backup catcher and first basemen role and our full time DH. Sanchez is such a valuable bat that we need it in the order everyday. In my opinion Miami Marlins would settle for a trade involving Billy McKinney, Tyler Wade, Austin Romine and Freicer Perez or Matt Saur. Keep in mind that this would allow for the possibility of trading Aaron Hicks to help in getting better pitching for the pen or rotation, if needed.

Conclusion:

For me it is hard to see the Yanks making a trade for Chris Archer or Manny Machado. The Tampa Bay Rays have not dealt within the division, very much. I just cannot imagine them giving up their ACE to the Yankees! Now Machado will be traded just not directly to the Yankees. One has to wonder if a team like the White Sox would get him then in turn trade him to the Yankees. This was a prevalent rumor during the offseason. This seems like the only way we see him in the Bronx this season.

Fulmer is not performing up to expectations and will cost too much in prospects because of the remain team control. Hamels should be consider a rental and that only. If we have to take on his option then he is too costly of a venture. But if we can get him for his current contract, I would go for it.

Brad Hand has been a topic of discussion for the past three years. Cashman wants this guy. To me he would be a better long term fix. He has just signed a team friendly deal so it lines up perfectly for the Yankees to swoop in and get Brad. Personally, I'd be willing to give up Hicks for him and a couple of our top 10 prospects. Plus you just might get the Padres to take on Jacoby Elsbury's contract for another top prospect. I vote for shortening the starters innings by adding Brad Hand. Along these same lines if one could get Felipe Vazquez, I would have to make that move, of course depending on final prospect cost.

Realmuto would pay huge dividend to the Yankees. First off the defense would upgrade and so would the over all offense. You would loose the best backup catcher in baseball, I am sure. You also stop your rival, in Boston, from getting the best option for their team at this point of the season. He is a win win option for this team. I also believe he is easier to get then the rest, because of Austin Romine.

Go get J.T. Realmuto and Brad Hand or Felipe Vazquez , Stealth Ninja!