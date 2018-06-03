Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/3/18

MLB.com | Chad Thornburg: I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Gleyber Torres is good. MLB has recognized his goodness and awarded him the AL Rookie of the Month award for May. It helps a lot when you hit nine dingers and have a slash line of .317/.374/.659 during the month. Previous AL Rookie of the Month winners are Gary Sanches in August 2016 and Aaron Judge in April, May, June, and September of 2017. Excellent company.

Newsday | Anthony Rieber: Speaking of the Kraken, he is not having a great time at the plate lately. Aaron Boone, Yankee manager and 2003 ALCS warrior of virtue, said that he is not concerned with his bat, being that he’s Gary Sanchez. He is impressed with how well Gary is doing behind the plate. He just needs to harness his August energy.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: On the flip side of the catcher’s coin, Austin Romine is on some kind of hot streak. A lot of this comes from Aaron Boone’s belief that Romine could be better than he has been, almost challenging him to do so. Romine has definitely answered that challenge this year. He currently has a 10-game hitting streak, has been on base for 13 consecutive games, and he is hitting really well in the clutch. Is Clutch Romine here to stay? Well he’ll definitely be catching Sonny Gray going forward.

New York Post | George A. King III: I don’t make it a secret how much I do not like playing 8PM games on a Sunday night. Well, now ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball has really done it. Yesterday, they decided to pick up the July 8th Yankees vs. Blue Jays game that was originally slated for 1PM that Sunday. This is after the Yankees and Orioles agreed to play a doubleheader on July 9th, to make up Thursday’s rain postponed game. Aaron Boone was not happy about this. I know I’m not.

Cut4 | Eric Chesterton: Giancarlo Stanton hit a pretty important oppo-dong in yesterday’s win. It landed in the middle of a Bachelorette party, which is a pretty nice gift. Well, if the bride-to-be caught it. Either way, exciting times. Except the fact that their team lost.

