Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/29/18

New York Post | Ken Davidoff & George A. King III: Between now and the trade deadline, we’ll be seeing lots of reports similar to this one. Brian Cashman acknowledged that he’s had conversations with the Mets regarding Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, and those talks will continue until the trade deadline. The Yankees also had a scout in Detroit yesterday to watch Michael Fulmer’s start. Personally, I think they should stay away from the 2016 Rookie of the Year runner-up and go get deGrom, but that’s just my two cents.

MLB.com | Thomas Harrigan: If any of the names mentioned above make your stomach churn at the thought of the cost, don’t worry. According to Joel Sherman, the Yankees could emrege as the favorites to land J.A. Happ. The Blue Jays apparently want pitching prospects for Happ and he won’t cost nearly as much as the elite arms above. They could possibly make a trade happen without giving up Justus Sheffield. Look for more analysis in the comments from PSA’s resident Canadian, Josh “Canada” Diemert.

New York Post | George A. King III & Dan Martin: Every baseball player dreams of making the big leagues and getting their first major league hit. Kyle Higashioka probably dreamt of this as well. Higashioka probably never thought it would take this long, though. Going back to last year, Higashioka is now hitless in 20 career at-bats. Here’s hoping Higashioka gets that elusive first hit soon. More on this coming later from PSA’s resident Weirdness Expert, Matt Ferenchick.

Or Brian Cashman might just surprise us all and go get Cole Hamels in the next couple weeks:

Sources: #Rangers groundwork on a Cole Hamels trade has advanced to the point that a deal before the All-Star Game is increasingly possible. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) June 29, 2018

Obviously this doesn’t mean it’s the Yankees that are engaged in these discussions, but it’ll be interesting to see if Hamels moves quickly.

New York Post | Steve Serby: One name that’s been brought up often in possible trade scenarios is Miguel Andujar. Andujar is having a fantastic rookie season, emerging as the Yankees starting third baseman. He might end up being a trade chip for an elite starting pitcher and it’s easy to see why teams would want him. In this interview with Andujar, he says that he’s not focused on any of that because it’s out of his control and he’s just having fun contributing to a winning team. He also touches on a number of other topics.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: This week’s look through the AL East, scouts all the teams for their best international prospect. For the Yankees, it should come as no surprise that Estevan Florial is highlighted as the can’t miss prospect. Due to graduations of Gleyber Torres and Clint Frazier, Florial is the top prospect in the Yankees system and the no. 38 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Oh yeah, I almost forgot. Did you guys know Giancarlo Stanton is a Yankee? Well he is! Good thing I’m here to remind you all of this wonderful development. Stanton has been hitting much better and much more like Giancarlo Stanton since the calendar flipped to May, but especially in June. He’s says he’s having better at-bats and making more contact and trusting his approach. Additionally, Masahiro Tanaka is scheduled to pitch in either a rehab assignment or simulated game today.

Additionally, it looks like the Yankees are getting some reinforcements for the Red Sox series:

Source: #Yankees promoting infielder Brandon Drury from Triple A. Will be active tomorrow night against #RedSox. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 29, 2018

Brandon Drury finally makes his return to the majors.

Lastly, a bit of worrying news:

Ronald Torreyes had to go to New York to be with his wife, who needs to have some kind of tests, RailRiders manager Bobby Mitchell said. “It was more important for him to get to his wife,” Mitchell said. — Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT) June 28, 2018

This doesn’t sound good, but hopefully it’s nothing too serious. Wishing for the best for Ronald Torreyes’ wife, everyone send happy thoughts their way!