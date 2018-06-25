Three Bold Predictions for the Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is fast approaching. Teams will soon have to decide whether they are contenders or simply pretenders.

There are plenty of big names to be had and some of them can truly switch the balance of power. Who will be moved? I have no idea; however, it certainly is fun to speculate. Here are three bold (crazy?) predictions which may or may not come to pass:

Manny Machado to Chicago Cubs for Aramis Ademan (SS), Nelson Velazquez (OF) & Brendon Little (LHP)

Machado will not resign with the Orioles. That is a fact. With the O's quickly falling apart, their most valuable trade chip is the prized Machado. He will pull in a big haul from the Cubs who would covet Machado's bat in their lineup. The move would cause the Cubs to have to do some shuffling of the infield and possibly the outfield if Bryant were to move there but, it's a problem the Cubs would love to have.

The O's would get the opportunity to get a big haul for Machado before he has the chance to possibly leave for nothing and the Orioles will have refilled their farm with three near-ready MLB prospects in the uber talented Ademan and power hitting Velazquez with Little possibly being a 3rd starter as early as next year.

Noah Syndergaard to New York Yankees for Miguel Andujar (3B), Clint Frazier (OF), Estevan Florial (OF), & Chance Adams (RHP)

This one stings a bit but, if this trade were to materialize, the Yankees would acquire a 1B stud pitcher to add with ace Luis Severino to form one of the most from formidable 1-2 combos in the league. Syndergaard checks both Hal's (cheap) and Cahsman's (young & controllable) boxes and is under control until 2022, hence the prospects given up.

Drury could slide up and take Andujar's slot at 3B and German could move back to the pen with this deal. I am probably being a bit conservative with giving up Adams as the Mets will most likely want one or both of Sheffield and Abreu. But, I am giving them Frazier and Andujar who are both MLB ready now.

Bryce Harper to Los Angeles Dodgers for Joc Pederson (OF), Alex Verdugo (OF), Keibert Ruiz (C), Mitchell White (RHP)

This is a bit off the wall but, we're just having fun aren't we? The Nationals are in the same position as the Orioles in the fact that they have a young superstar who is no lock to resign. The Nats currently sit in 3rd in the NL East behind the surprising Braves and Phillies. Will both of those teams keep up their winning trends or will they fall off the cliff? The Nationals could simply stand pat and hope the latter happens; but, if the Nats front office doesn't see the team going on an upswing, could they unload one of the best players in baseball? If so, they could pick up the phone and call a team out west in the Dodgers.

LA would be giving up three of their top prospects and a utility outielder with an opportunity to prove to Harper that the west coast is the better cost in an attempt to resign him and have a chance to push them over the hump in the weak NL West.

For the Nationals, Verdugo and Ruiz would be the big gets here as the Nats sorley need a young, healthy catcher and Pederson would play everyday with Verdugo being groomed for the future.

Will any of these trades happen? Most likely not. Am I completely off with these ideas and will you guys roll your eyes at me? Absolutely. We are fast approaching the silly season for MLB and crazier things have happened at the deadline.

This was me just having fun and playing ''MLB The Show'' GM. Please comment below and tell me how crazy you think these ideas are and if you would change/add/subtract/throw away any of these trade scenarios. Happy trade deadline!