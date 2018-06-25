Three bold MLB trade deadline predictions

Last week I asked Pinstripe Alley readers to share their unpopular baseball opinions. We received a couple of interesting submissions. One reader expressed that the Yankees were right not to outbid themselves for Robinson Cano. Another Yankees fan suggested that the team should take a page out of the Rays’ book and use “openers.” Regardless of whether you agree with that opinion, you have to admit that their bullpen days were annoyingly effective against the Yankees over the weekend. Have an unpopular opinion that we need to hear? It’s never too late to share your thoughts.

Here is this week’s prompt:

Make three bold predictions for the MLB trade deadline

The Royals and Nationals kicked things off last week with the Kelvin Herrera trade. Let’s make some bold trade predictions before teams start moving their best pieces. Here are some questions you might want to answer: Are the Yankees going to do anything? If so, what? Will Manny Machado, Jacob deGrom, and/or Madison Bumgarner be moved? If so, where do they end up? Feel free to create trade packages that you think would get the job done. Head over to the FanPost section and share your predictions. We’ll feature one of the submissions on the front page on Friday.

How will we select which FanPosts to promote to the front page? Some of it will be subjective. If you follow our tips, you should find yourself on the right track. We will also be looking for FanPosts with comments and recommendations. Depending on the number of responses we get, receiving some recs on your post could separate your FanPost from the crowd. Additionally, if your post has a number of comments then it may have sparked some worthwhile discussions. These are just a few things we’ll be looking for when we decide which post(s) to promote on the front page. We are always on the lookout for new talent, and the FanPost section can be a great way to get our attention.

Submit your answer in the FanPost section before Friday (June 29th) for your post to be considered.