Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/18/18

Newsday | Erik Boland: Brett Gardner was held out of yesterday’s game against the Rays. He had been experiencing some pain and discomfort in his knee for the last few days, so Aaron Boone held him out. Gardner went for an MRI yesterday and it showed some inflammation in a couple spots, but nothing too serious. He hopes to be back on the field in a day or two. Boone also gave an update on Jacoby Ellsbury saying that he’ll soon be ramping up for his next injury baseball activities.

New York Post | Zach Braziller: Since Greg Bird has come off the disabled list, he hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire. He’s hit a few home runs, but hasn’t quite found his stroke just yet. The Yankees and Bird both feel he’s very close, though. Early on he felt like he wasn’t getting his best swing, but is starting to get more and more comfortable at the plate. Once his timing is back, Bird will soar. CA-CAW!

MLB.com | Roger Rubin: Yesterday was Old Timer’s Day at Yankee Stadium. It’s a fun tradition every year to celebrate past Yankees. This year newcomers (new old timers?) included Andy Pettitte, Nick Swisher, Jason Giambi, and Aaron Boone. This post goes through all the celebrations and highlights in case you missed it or just want to relive the fun.

New York Post | Zach Braziller: Speaking of Old Timer’s Day, those in attendance yesterday took some time to appreciate the work that new skipper Aaron Boone has done so far this season. They said the best thing about Boone has been that he’s “checked his ego at the door, not needing to put his imprint on every game.” Boone’s kept a positive outlook throughout slumps from some of his stars and that helps keep a happy locker room.

Cut4 | Michael Clair: There are a few things in this world that I truly believe are not up for discussion: 1) Didi Gregorius is the best human, 2) Nobody loves their job more than Jimmy Fallon, and 3) Nobody loves life more than Nick Swisher. In his first Old Timer’s Day, Swisher hit a three-run jack and had the biggest grin on his face. He loved every second of it, just as he loves every second of every thing.