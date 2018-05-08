Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/8/18

Newsday | Steven Marcus: Gleyber Torres is good. He might even be great. Only time will tell, but he sure seems great. Apparently, Brian Cashman has had his eyes on Gleyber Torres for a long time, even before the Aroldis Chapman trade. Once the Yankees made the decision to sell key pieces in 2016, Torres was immediately on his wish list. Because he’s Cashman, he got what he wanted. It’s still early in his career, but Gleyber do not look over matched in any sense of the word. Turns out, Gleyber is good.

New York Post | George A. King III: Those hated, filthy, reviled Red Sox are coming to town for a three-game series. Gleyber Torres, the one who is good, does not feel any added pressure in regards to the rivalry. Gleyber just plans to do what he always does, stay focused and try to help his team win. The vets have their own rivalry stories to share. Here’s hoping Gleyber has some fantastic moment of his own to add to it. If not this time, then the other 12-15 times we faces them this year.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Yankees beat writer and friend of the PahSahp, Bryan Hoch, answered some fan questions during yesterday’s off day. Those questions include Miguel Andujar and Brandon Drury, Matt Harvey, Giancarlo Stanton, and other pitching questions.

New York Post | George A. King III: On Sunday, we saw both good Dellin Betances and bad Dellin Betances. Seventh inning Dellin was pretty good. Eight inning Dellin was not. The good thing about non-good Dellin was that it wasn’t as bad as one might think. When Dellin is bad, his command is all over the place. Eight inning Dellin’s command was alright. He just got hit with a bit of bad luck. That’s somewhat encouraging.

