Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/5/18

Cut4 | Adrian Garro: Gleyber Torres is good. Hence the #GleyberGood hashtag that friend of the site David Cone brought up in the YES Broadcast this week. Yesterday, Torres hit his first dinger in the majors, a 3-run shot into left field. During the traditional silent treatment, Gleyber high-fived some air before being mobbed by his adoring teammates. Didi Gregorius was all over him and it was adorable. I think Gleyber is here to Stayber.

Oh, and if you’re curious about John Sterling’s HR call for Gleyber Torres...

“It’s Gleyber Day. And he is the Gleyber of the Month!” This is one of Sterling’s better calls. Well done.

Newsday | Andrew Gross: As you saw last night, Miguel Andujar is also probably here to stay. More to the point, he better be here to stay! As for Brandon Drury, the third baseman Andujar replaced, he has been moved from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Double-A Trenton. Aaron Boone said that the move will allow Drury to work more closely with the team’s consulting sports medicine chiropractor, Dr. Gil Chimes. There is still no official date set for Drury’s return. With Andujar doing well, there is really no rush.

New York Daily News | Amara Grautski: Jordan Montgomery is expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to his flexor tendon strain. This will be the most amount of time Gumby has missed. He is, obviously, disappointed as he had been pitching well as of late. Still, Montgomery is glad that it wasn’t a more serious injury. Aren’t we all.

MLB.com | Jon Schwartz: Gleyber Torres. Miguel Andujar. The youth movement is still here and still going strong. Some might forget that it’s still just getting started. The Yankees have more bright young prospects on their way up. Outfield prospect Estevan Florial is one of those prospects. Florial was the youngest player at Spring Training this year and he was thrilled with the opportunity. You should read this.

Didi Victory Tweet

#StartSpreadingTheNews yankees win May the 4th be with ... Walk off single .... WHAT A GAME!!! — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) May 5, 2018

And just to show that Sir Didi Gregorius is the best human being...

Didi Gregorius, on what happened after being kicked in the head: “They were asking me the day. I said, #MayThe4thBeWithYou.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 5, 2018

