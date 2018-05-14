One trade that would strengthen the Yankees rotation

Last week I asked Pinstripe Alley readers to tell us about their favorite moments in the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry. We also included that question as an option for our writer search. If you’re interested in joining the PSA staff, it’s not too late to apply! We are also looking for someone to help with graphic design.

Here is this week’s prompt:

What one trade would you make to improve the Yankees rotation?

Starting pitching is arguably the team’s greatest weakness. Sonny Gray has struggled through the first six weeks, and Jordan Montgomery is expected to miss eight weeks due to injury. In the meantime, Domingo German is holding down the fifth spot. The Yankees could use another arm, and there aren’t many internal options available. Justus Sheffield left Friday’s game with shoulder tightness, and Chance Adams has been hit hard in Triple-A. It looks like Brian Cashman might have to put a trade together if he wants to upgrade the rotation.

So, what starting pitcher would you target if you were Cashman? Head over to the FanPost section and tell us who you would like and what kind of package you would send to the other team. We’ll feature one of the submissions on the front page on Friday.

How will we select which FanPosts to promote to the front page? Some of it will be subjective. If you follow our tips, you should find yourself on the right track. We will also be looking for FanPosts with comments and recommendations. Depending on the number of responses we get, receiving some recs on your post could separate your FanPost from the crowd. Additionally, if your post has a number of comments then it may have sparked some worthwhile discussions. These are just a few things we’ll be looking for when we decide which post(s) to promote on the front page. We are always on the lookout for new talent, and the FanPost section can be a great way to get our attention.

Submit your answer in the FanPost section before Friday (May 18th) for your post to be considered.