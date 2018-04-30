Roster Crunching the Yankees

The Yankees have a dilemma. A good dilemma, but a dilemma. They have too many good players and not enough roster spots. So, we need to sort out who is on and who is off from Gleyber Torres, Miguel Andujar, Brandon Drury, Neil Walker, Greg Bird, Tyler Austin, Clint Frazier, and Adam Warren.To start, here is the Yankees current 25 man roster.

Pitchers

# Name

68 Dellin Betances

54 Aroldis Chapman

67 A.J. Cole

65 Domingo German

55 Sonny Gray

57 Chad Green

56 Jonathan Holder

47 Jordan Montgomery

30 David Robertson

52 CC Sabathia

40 Luis Severino

45 Chasen Shreve

19 Masahiro Tanaka

Catchers

# Name

28 Austin Romine

24 Gary Sanchez

Infield

# Name

41 Miguel Andujar

26 Tyler Austin

18 Didi Gregorius

25 Gleyber Torres

74 Ronald Torreyes

14 Neil Walker

Outfield

# Name

11 Brett Gardner

31 Aaron Hicks

99 Aaron Judge

27 Giancarlo Stanton

Let's be honest here. Andujar, for all his fielding woes, already leads the major leagues in doubles. He is special. You can't send that type of scorching bat to Triple-A for Brandon Drury. People liken Drury to Didi, as Cashman saw something in him, but the reality is Andujar is already better than him and is still developing. Drury isn't that big of a defensive upgrade over Andujar to validate taking Andujar's bat out of the lineup. I would see if they can possibly package Drury and Frazier plus a prospect for a starting pitcher. I could see maybe Chris Archer or Patrick Corbin if the Dbacks don't contend?

Neil Walker is a solid player, and he is a good locker room presence. However, he has not been hitting well as of late, and maybe if they can get something decent in a trade, then they should trade him, but otherwise, I would keep him on the team. I don't think DFAing him is the right choice though, as he is a solid player. So, he stays.

Don't get me wrong, Greg Bird is a great player. However, he has been constantly been plagued by injuries, and it seems like every year we are waiting for him to come back, and he gets hurt in Spring Training, and we get stuck with Chris Carter. Wait, that was just last year. Anyway, we don't want to have that happen again, and since we have Neil Walker, and Tyler Austin, who has hit .290 this season, seems like a great up and coming player. So, multiple teams may be interested in Bird if we offer him in trades. Perhaps we could package him with Tyler Wade or Ellsbury to unload that nightmarish contract. I like Austin as a player, and he isn't as much of a liability as Bird to get hurt, and he isn't Chris Carter.

Again, let's be real. Ronald Torreyes is a great player. He reminds me of Ben Zobrist. He plays everywhere (he is even the emergency catcher) and he hits well. The only flaw in his game is that he almost never walks, and he even looks better in that regard. You can't send that type of player to the minor leagues. He stays on the team.

Jacoby Ellsbury is possibly the worst Cashman signing ever. That contract is a disaster. However, if we can't package him in a trade with maybe Bird or Tyler Wade, who seems like a poor man's Torreyes than it is time to release him and eat the money. He isn't a good player, and he is keeping our top prospects in the minor leagues. He will be on the DL for a long time, and while that time is ticking, we need to package him with some of the aforementioned players to try and unload that contract. If we can't do that, we need to release him when he comes off of the DL.

Adam Warren is another sneaky-good player who is on the DL. However, Chasen Shreve hasn't shown he is much of anything, and I don't think that we really need a lefty specialist, so we should send Shreve down when Warren comes up.

Now, here is the Yankees *healthy* 25 man roster.

In conclusion, remember that at the time I am writing this, the current team has won 9 games in a row, and the offense is clicking on all cylinders. Why fix it if it isn't broken? So, the only change to that current roster is flipping Warren and Shreve. I don't think that we need to send the rookies down, and I am still having nightmares of Chris Carter, and Tyler Austin can stay healthy, unlike Bird. It would be interesting to see if we could get anything for Bird, Wade, Drury, and Frazier. Maybe we can even unload Ellsbury's contract.

Have any critiques? Let me know in the comments.