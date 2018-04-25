Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/25/18

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: When the Yankees traded for Giancarlo Stanton (yes, we’re leading off with this today), many couldn’t wait to see him and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back. Well the early goings weren’t great for Stanton so Aaron Boone inserted Didi Gregorius between them. The early returns are extremely promising as Gregorius is continuing his early-season tear and Stanton looks better at the plate. Gregorius hit his team-leading eighth home run yesterday.

Only shortstop in MLB history with 8+ homers and 27 or more RBI in his club’s first 22 games?



That would be @DidiG18. pic.twitter.com/jHAOyKtJfl — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) April 25, 2018

That’ll play, Didi. That’ll play.

New York Daily News | Mike Mazzeo: In a smaller sample size, Sonny Gray has pitched better with Austin Romine (2.20 ERA, five games) behind the plate instead of Gary Sanchez (5.94 ERA, 10 games). This year, Gray’s worst two games came with Sanchez catching. I don’t think there’s much here, especially with Gray’s velocity being down in his last start, but Aaron Boone is going to to pair Gray with Romine tonight to see if it helps get him on track. Boone says he’s against personal catchers, but we’ll have to see how much he sticks to that.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Didi wasn’t the only one making history yesterday. Gary Sanchez hit two home runs to bring his season total up to five. With those two home runs, he became the first player in major league history to have nine multi-home run games in his first 196 career games. Let’s not forget Aaron Judge either. Stop me if you heard this before. Aaron Judge hit a home run and broke a record doing so. With his 63rd career home run, Judge became the fastest to reach that total (204 games).

New York Post | Dan Martin: While we’ve all come to love and respect Sir Didi Gregorius, the Yankees were a tad disrespectful to him yesterday. The Yankees are hosting Didi Gregorius bat day on May 12th and when they went to advertise it, they misspelled his name. They referred to him as “Didi Gregious.” Some have called it an “e-Gregious” error and I have laughed.

A promising sign for the Yankees' outfield this afternoon. OF Billy McKinney, who went on the DL April 1, is out taking a few fly balls and ground balls several hours before tonight's game. He suffered a left shoulder sprain... https://t.co/TUjgKvfZ6N pic.twitter.com/dls9U0mJIu — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) April 24, 2018

Great news on Billy McKinney! Glad to see he’s on the mend!

In response to @PawSox's promotion banning Tylers and Austins for the series against the RailRiders, the RailRiders announce they donate 26 percent of walkup ticket sales for their May 4th game vs. Pawtucket to @T1721Austin's testicular cancer research fundraising efforts. — Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT) April 24, 2018

Way to respond with class, RailRiders.

After he got his first hit the night before, Gleyber Torres gets his first RBI! Say Heyber! Yayber! He had himself a Dayber!

Didi Victory Tweet

#StartSpreadingTheNews yankees win great start by going 6strong innings bullpen with a solo homerun then a 2run homer and ‍⚖️ with a solo homer .. All around great game!! WHAT A GAME!! — Sir Didi Gregorius (@DidiG18) April 25, 2018

I’m guessing one of the fire emojis for the bullpen had to be referencing Dellin Betances’ dumpster fire outing. I miss Good Dellin.