Yankees 4, Reds 2: Jordan Montgomery flirts with a no-hitter in strong bounceback

It was a happy homecoming in the Bronx Tuesday evening, as the Yankees kicked off their home stand with a win against the Reds. Their rookie pitcher showed the same strength they’ve come to rely on from him this season on their way to a 4-2 win.

Jordan Montgomery was just as reliable as he has been for most of the season, allowing just one run in 6.2 innings of work. The Yankees rookie flirted with a no-hitter by not allowing the first Reds hit until the sixth inning. It was one of only two he allowed in just under seven innings of work. If it weren’t for his teammate having a historic season, Montgomery would be getting a lot more attention as a potential Rookie of the Year candidate.

Cincinnati did get on the board against Montgomery in the sixth. Arismendy Alcantara grounded out to score Scott Schebler to make the game 3-1 Yankees. It was all they were able to muster until the eighth inning.

The Yankees got their first run of the game in absolutely baffling fashion. With the bases loaded and no outs, Todd Frazier hit into a double play to score Matt Holliday from third but Didi Gregorius got caught in a rundown to complete a triple play. Not the best way for The Other Frazier to introduce himself to Yankee Stadium, but not entirely his fault either.

A sac fly from Gregorius scored Aaron Judge for the second run of the game in the fourth inning. They tacked on a run in the fifth when Tyler Wade was able to show off his blazing speed by scoring from first base on an Austin Romine double.

Dellin Betances struggled again out of the bullpen to start the eighth inning after Tommy Kahnle was used for one out in the seventh. A walk to the leadoff batter was followed by a strike out and another walk before a fielder’s choice cut down the runner at second. Billy Hamilton roped a double to right field to score the Reds’ second run and put runners at second and third with two outs.

The crowd serenaded Betances with boos as he left the mound in favor of Adam Warren. Warren was able to strike out Eugenio Suarez for the final out to end the threat.

Didi Gregorius gave the Yankees some breathing room with a solo homer with two outs in the eighth. He swatted the ball just over the wall into the Yankee bullpen for his 15th home run of the season. He has been on an absolute tear since the All-Star break as a huge boost to the Yankees’ offense.

Unlike Betances, Aroldis Chapman looked better than he has the majority of his outings recently. He pitched a clean inning to pick up the save and give the Yankees a win in the first game of the short two-game set.

New York will finish off the series against Cincinnati tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm. Luis Severino gets the start for the Bombers up against Homer Bailey for the Reds.