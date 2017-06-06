Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/6/17

Around the Empire

Newsday | Erik Boland: We’ve all been witness to Aaron Judge doing Aaron Judge things. A good portion of Major League Baseball has noticed. Even retired players have noticed. Retired players like retired Red Sox DH David Ortiz. Ortiz has been immensely impressed with what Judge has done at the plate. He cites the fact that Judge doesn’t really chase bad pitches and how he think Judge is only going to get better. Ortiz thinking that Judge is very fun to watch is something we can all agree on.

Fangraphs | Paul Swydan: Luis Severino is pitching a lot better in 2017 than in 2016. Be sure to follow Pinstripe Alley on Facebook and Twitter for the boldest takes possible. This article takes a look at why Severino’s year has been vastly superior to last year. One reason is that he is getting a lot more ground ball outs than in 2016. Weak grounders, I might add. You should definitely take a look at this article and see how Severino has been one of the best pitchers in the majors this year.

MLB.com | Joe Trezza: The Yankees and Red Sox will soon meet on the battlefield of the baseball diamond. Yesterday, they met at Bowlmor in Times Square to face one another for a fierce battle of charity bowling. This charity event was to raise money for the PitCCh In Foundation, created by CC and Amber Sabathia. David Ortiz attended the event, as well as Brett Gardner, David Price, Aaron Hicks, Mookie Betts, and other players. Apparently Betts is the best bowler among MLB players. He went to the World Series of Bowling last year. He’s bowled a perfect 300 before. Why is he even playing baseball anyway?

MLB Trade Rumors | Steve Adams: A bit of good news on the first baseman front. Yesterday, the Yankees officially reinstated Tyler Austin from the 60-day DL. Austin has been optioned to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders. During his time at Triple-A rehabbing, Austin has been hitting pretty well. It hopefully won’t be too long before we see him back in the Bronx.

New York Daily News | Christian Red: Hank Steinbrenner is speaking to the press again. He was warned. The older Steinbrenner brother was asked about the Yankees playoff chances this year. Hank thinks their chances are pretty good and that he was confident in the team going into the season. He still believes that they’re going to be even better next year. With what we’ve seen this year, it’s hard to disagree with him. Hank also talked about how he didn’t want to trade away prospects in the 80’s, as well as praised Aaron Judge.

#GleyberGood