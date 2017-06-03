Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/3/17

Around the Empire

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: Perhaps one day we will not talk about Aaron Judge so much. It is not this day. This day, we discuss the fact that Judge won the American League Rookie of the Month award for May. Judge also won the award for the month of April. To celebrate, Judge hit yet another home run in his attempt to win the award for the month of June. Robinson Cano, Hideki Matsui, and Gary Sanchez have also won the award. Judge is the only Yankee in history to win the award more than once. What I’m trying to say is that Judge is good.

New York Daily News | Bill Madden: Aaron Judge is our large adult son. His largeness will, of course, draw comparisons to other large people who have played the game of the baseballs. Frank Howard was a large player. He played for the Dodgers and Senators. News of Judge’s accomplishments have reached him Howard can tell you that it’s not exactly easy for the large ones, due to the strike zone being bigger and such. Howard is very impressed from what he’s heard so far. Again, I’m just trying to say that Judge is good.

New York Post | Kevin Kernan: Gary Sanchez is feeling better. He feels his true power swing coming back. You remember that swing from last year, don’t you? Me too. It was fun to watch, much like it was fun to watch him hit those two rocket dingers in Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays. The thought of that powerful Gary/Judge combo in the lineup for many years to come should bring a smile to any Yankee fan’s face.

New York Daily News | Mike Mazzeo: Aaron Judge is the talk of the town. That doesn’t mean that the rest of the Yankees’ outfield isn’t worth talking about. Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner are also having incredible years. All three of them rank in the top-12 in OPS among MLB outfielders. After a slow April, Gardner had an incredible May. Hicks has just had an all-around incredible season so far. Jacoby Ellsbury was also doing well before landing on the DL.

New York Post | Mark Sanchez: Chance Adams continues to impress in the minors. Let’s put that aside for a second and discuss how much he dislikes the blackout restrictions with his MLB.tv account. He can’t watch the Yankees play from his apartment due to those restrictions. It seems wrong that he cannot watch his own team play due to these factors. Just rude.