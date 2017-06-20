Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/20/17

Around the Empire

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: The Yankees got the worst of news yesterday. Their number one prospect, Gleyber Torres, will have to undergo Tommy John surgery due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. The only silver lining is that this is his non-throwing elbow. Regardless, Gleyber will be out for the remainder of the year. The Yankees are hopeful that he will return at the beginning of spring training in 2018.

New York Post | Ken Davidoff: With Torres out for the year, a lot of Yankee fans had their dreams of him replacing Chase Headley this year crushed. Headley has been hitting better as of late but who knows how long that will last. The Yankees could still look for some upgrades at third base. This article mentions a few that might be available, including Eduardo Nunez of the San Francisco Giants. I could mention the other names, but we all know that’s the most important one.

New York Daily News | Christian Red: Brian Cashman talked about the road trip and he pretty much echoed what all of us thought about it. There were no positives. None. It was bad and we should feel bad for watching all of it. We’re glad to have the Yankees home and Brian Cashman is as well. He also talked about the injuries, Tanaka’s performance, and that even before Torres’ injury that Tyler Wade would most likely be the infield call-up if the need arose.

Newsday | Kidsday Reporters: Finally, Aaron Judge continues his winning streak of being adorable. He took some time to talk with Kidsday Reporters. Nicholas Cortese, Andrew Galligan, Colin Richards and Jared Valluzzi got a chance to ask Judge some questions about why he chose baseball, why he chose #99, how it feels to hit a monster home run, and other things.